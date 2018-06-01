Isle MP is given grilling in pupil Q&A session

Isle MP, Andrew Percy, was put under the spotlight and given a real grilling when youngsters from St Norbert’s Primary Academy in Crowle invited him into the classroom.

Once there he was put under intense scrutiny as they held a Question Time like Q&A session with him.

After the visit, Andrew said: “During a busy day with a number of visits and meetings in Crowle, I was delighted to drop by St Norbert’s Primary School to meet some pupils.”

He added: “I really enjoyed my Q&A session with the Year 6 pupils and was impressed by their very intelligent and insightful questions.

“I always enjoy and value taking part in question sessions with pupils, as it’s so important to engage young people with politics and democracy at an early age.”

Deputy head teacher at the school and years five and six teacher, Alex Dawson, said the youngsters asked some “really thoughtful questions” and added that they never let the Isle MP off the hook.

He added: “The pupils asked such questions as what was Mr Percy’s role in Parliament, why did he enjoy his work, what were the favourite parts of his job and what were the most challenging parts of his job?

“They even asked him about his recent conversion to Judaism and asked him ehich things were important to him.”

He added: “We always like to have these types of officials in despite which party they represent.”