Isle MP fights for improved phone coverage in area

Campaigning Isle MP, Andrew Percy, has met with representatives of Vodafone to discuss their ongoing work to tackle poor mobile phone coverage in his constituency.

The meeting follows on from a survey that Andrew sent out to residents of Broughton, asking for feedback on mobile coverage in the town. More than 500 completed surveys were returned, and Andrew shared a report on the results with the various network operators.

Following the survey, both O2, who share infrastructure with Vodafone, and EE/BT Group informed Andrew that they would undertake works to improve 4G coverage.

Following the meeting, Andrew vowed to continue the fight to get better coverage and he added: “I was happy to hear of Vodafone’s commitment to improve their network signal in some of the worst coverage spots locally.

“The masts that will be put up in our area will actually be built by O2, as O2 share their physical infrastructure with Vodafone. This means that both O2 and Vodafone customers will benefit from improved coverage.”