Isle MP bringing high tech revolution to his constituency

Isle MP Andrew Percy met Google representatives in Parliament to discuss ways to improve training in digital skills for adults and children in his constituency.

He said the meeting followed his hosting of Google’s Digital Garage in Brigg last year. He said the Google Digital Garage toured the UK, visiting a number of market towns to provide free training in digital skills for local people and traders.

He added: “Google informed me of the online version of the Google Digital Garage, which offers training to people and businesses online to acquire the right digital skills to embrace new opportunities ahead. The courses available online are designed for people to learn at their own pace to help them develop their career or business and include the following topics: Fundamentals of digital marketing, Get a business online, Land your next job and Understand the basics of code. Visit learndigital.withgoogle.com/digitalgarage for more on what is available.