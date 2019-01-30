Isle community offers its support to family

A shocked community has rallied round to offer messages of support to the family of missing Isle of Axholme pilot David Ibbotson.

The thoughts of the Crowle community and the rest of the Isle continue to be with Mr Ibbotson, aged 59, a full-time gas engineer and his family, and his passenger, footballer Emiliano Sala.

Tributes left in Crowle for missing pilot David Ibbotson (Picture: Kate Mason)

Flowers have been left in Crowle and Cardiff, while the Premier League this week announced there will be a "moment of silent reflection" for Sala and Mr Ibbotson before every match this week.

North Lincolnshire Mayor and Crowle councillor, John Briggs, expressed his support for the family of David Ibbotson along with leader of North Lincolnshire Council, Rob Waltham.

Coun Briggs said: “While we do not know the outcome of the search it would not be fair on the family to comment on this at this time.

“My thoughts are with Mr Ibbotson's family.”

Coun Rob Waltham added: “My thoughts are with Mr Ibbotson’s family.

“It’s always sad to hear when someone has gone missing, but to hear it is someone from the Isle brings such grief even closer to home.

“The family must be going through turmoil at the moment – it must be truly awful.

“We all still hope the pair will be found safe and well.”

Epworth Bells readers were also using social media to to offer support.

Messages included one reader saying :”Very sad indeed xx my thoughts are with the family.”