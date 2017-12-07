Invite to the Skills Village in Doncaster

Anyone wanting to pursue a career in construction is invited to take part in practical taster sessions at Doncaster Construction Skills Village.

The taster sessions will run over the next few weeks with the first one in bricklaying starting tomorrow from 9am to noon. This will be followed by sessions in joinery and groundworks and the last one in multi-trades, taking place on Tuesday January 9 from 9am to noon.

All sessions will take place at the Skills Village in Middle Bank in Doncaster and visitors will get the opportunity to take part in practical construction activities; providing them with a taste of what it is like to work on a real construction site, go on a tour of the Skills Village, get advice and guidance about construction careers and sign up to courses offered at the site.

Head of construction at Barnsley College, Kevin Scholey, said: “The taster sessions are open to everyone and are the perfect way to find out more about the construction industry. The Skills Village is a unique venture that provides invaluable experience for anyone wanting to work in construction.”

For more information, call the Skills Village on 07506 745 808, email info@skills-village.co.uk or visit www.skills-village.co.uk website.