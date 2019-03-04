Invite to look behind screens

If you fancy getting up close and personal with some of the best costumes from film and television you are invited to Normanby Hall’s new exhibition.

Behind the Screens features costumes worn by Orlando Bloom in Pirates of the Caribbean, Johnny Depp in Sleepy Hollow, Helen Bonham Bonham Carter in The King’s Speech and many more.

The famous outfits will be showcased next to original period pieces from North Lincolnshire Museum’s collection so you can see how costume specialists have been inspired by real historic garments. The exhibition is spread across two floors of the Hall itself, with regalia on display in six of the public rooms.

Coun Elaine Marper, cabinet member responsible for Normanby Hall on North Lincolnshire Council, invited people to go along and said: “Not only is this new exhibition a chance to see these famous costumes on display, it will provide a fascinating insight into how these fictional works take inspiration from real clothes of the time.”