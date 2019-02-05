International  footballers help Doncaster folk back to full fitness

Five-a-side footballers from Doncaster helped players across the UK burn an incredible 260million calories in January alone – with a little help from former England and Scotland stars.

With an average 747 calories burned during a one-hour game of 5-a-side football – according to a recent study – GOALS kept a live running tally on the volume of calories burned throughout January using a special online “totaliser”, including all games played at GOALS Doncaster.

In addition, four former internationals surprised GOALS regulars by making up the numbers in their weekly games, promoting GOALS’ unique new app which enables players to find a local game or help organisers find a 10th player when they’re short.

At the same time Ray Parlour, Joleon Lescott, Lee McCulloch and Paul Hartley helped footballers at GOALS, the UK’s leading small-sided football provider, complete a New Year revolution by passing an astonishing 260million calories burned during games this month alone.

GOALS’ head of marketing JP Murphy said: “What a result! Hats of to our thousands of players who have kicked off their New Years in style, to burn an estimated 260million calories in one month is truly inspiring and a reminder of the positive force that football can be.

“We owe a big thank you to Ray, Joleon, Lee and Paul who have lit up regular games across the UK and given some of our teams incredible experiences. It’s been a great way to showcase how our new, improved app can help make any game happen and a reminder that GOALS is the leader in its field – so accept no substitutes.”

GOALS has 46 clubs across the UK, as well as four in the United States, with more to open across the Atlantic in the coming months. Goals clubs now boast state-of-the-art clubhouses, exclusive ProTurf® playing surfaces, the biggest and best leagues , FA-accredited referees and coaching, as well as online payment for games through web and app – making organising your game easier than ever.

For more info about GOALS, including booking a local game, or visit the www.GOALSfootball.co.uk website.