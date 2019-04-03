In the Saddle: Fun at the new Pony Club

What an exciting year this has turned out to be. We’ve joined a new pony club after our old one disbanded last year.

We’ve seen children join and make huge progress in the local branch at Scunthorpe and District Pony Club. It’s the nearest one we have for children on the Isle of Axholme.

There is a lovely riding club based in Epworth which caters for both adults and children, but we specifically wanted to join the national pony club.

Pony Club is a voluntary organisation founded in England in 1929. It has now expanded internationally too and it’s been the starting point for a many a top rider.

It was formed to originally encourage children to start riding, while providing them with opportunities in the field that they would not be able to reach on their own and its popularity grew rapidly.

The objectives of club are to instruct, educate and encourage young people to ride and to learn to look after their animal whilst promoting the highest ideals of sportsmanship.

At our old branch of the pony club, my daughter undertook exams and badge tests which was great fun whilst still being educational. We saw her come on in leaps and bounds with her confidence too.

This was her first junior rally and it was over in Epworth at Newlands. Alyssia met up with her friend, Mia, and they shared the same flatwork lesson. We’ve known Mia a few years now and we can see how far she’s come on since she’s joined the club.

It’s great now Alyssia has also joined the local branch and can meet new friends with ponies from the Isle.

It’s such a friendly place that I can’t wait to see what the year ahead brings.