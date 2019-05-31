Impressive four bedroom family home in Doncaster village refurbished to a high standard

A spacious and beautifully presented four bedroom detached family home in the village of Sprotbrough.
The property has large a substantial large garden with planning permission to extend both ground and first floor accommodation.
Enjoying a rural feel but convenient to the facilities in Sprotbrough, this really is a must see.
The property consists of entrance hall with storage cupboard, cloakroom/wc, a study with two feature windows. A large family sized lounge with feature log burning stove. Large kitchen with extensive range of floor to ceiling unitsand central island. There is also a family/dining room with velux windows and French doors with access to the utilitly room.
First floor landing leads to the master bedroom with a range of fitted wardrobes and ensuite. There are a further three good size bedrooms and a family bathroom.
Outside there are substantial gardens to front and rearlaid to lawn with borders and a number of mature trees. There is a double garage with paved drive with ample space for parking.
4 Meadowcroft, Sprotbrough, Doncaster. £525,000
This impressive four bedroom property is up for sale with Merryweathers. Tel. 01302 366828/07973 871899.