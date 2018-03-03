Icebreakers bar offers a warm welcome at Doncaster Dome

Ice skaters and other visitors making a trip to the Doncaster Dome can have a five star experience at its newly revamped bar.

Following a major refurbishment, the new look Icebreakers bar at Doncaster Dome is a great place for all the family to grab a bite to eat and relax.

The space has had a complete overhaul to make it a family friendly place to have a meal after enjoying an activity at the Dome and a great place to visit for breakfast or Sunday lunch.

Head of commercial development at Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust, Chris Hone, who manage the Dome, said: “Our mission in refurbishing the Icebreakers area was to create a space for families to enjoy a good meal in a good setting.

“With new menus offering great quality, good value bites to eat and wholesome meals and a special all you can eat English Breakfast Buffet costing just £5.95, we know that the Icebreakers will be a big hit with our customers.”

A succulent Sunday carvery is served between noon and 5pm, costing just £6.95 for adults and £4.95 for children.

“As well as great food the Icebreakers also has two large screen TV’s and a big screen projector showing all the latest sports from Sky Sports and BT Sports.

With a great range of hot drinks and cakes the Icebreakers is a great place to have a meeting with free parking and Wifi.

“Any group wishing to use the space for example for their regular meetings, book clubs and community gatherings should get in touch,” added Chris.

In addition to the new look Icebreakers bar, children visiting the Dome can have an adventure in the world of the Aztecs and battle through the Dome’s two-tier soft play area Playzone.

The play area provides an enjoyable play time experience for children aged 0-12 years old with a dedicated toddler soft play.

Families can also enjoy the other cafe venues in The Dome, Cafe Re: fresh serves a range of luxury coffee, along with snacks and lights bites and Ice Re: fresh, situated within the cool environment of the Ice Caps offers all sort of refreshments and snacks to keep you nice and warm during your visit.