Ice skaters to get extra help at Doncaster Dome

A warm welcome is offered to first time skaters to Doncaster Dome with a new weekly clinic for people of all ages.

Doncaster Dome is launching the clinic for those who are going skating for the first time or need extra help on the ice.

The Ice Caps Skate Clinic will run every Sunday from 9.30am to 10am and will be followed by a public ice session from 10am to 11.30am.

Participants will receive a 15 minute briefing where they will learn how to get their skates on properly, the rules of the rink and how to fall safely and they will also be given tips on how to get started and the basic push and glide movements. They will then have 15 minutes with the rink to themselves, aided by an ice marshal who can help them in any way needed, before the ice is opened for the public to join in during the normal skating session.

Leisure and health manager at Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust, who manage the Dome, Amanda Riddell, said: “This new clinic is a fantastic way for anybody who might be a bit nervous about getting out on the ice to come along and give it a go in a comfortable environment. Our ice marshals and members of our ice team will be on hand to help participants all the way and we hope that they will gain huge amounts of confidence during the clinic.” The clinic costs £7 per person, with skate hire and entrance to the session afterwards included in the price. Under 5s can come along for £3. Visit www.dclt.co.uk/venues/the-dome/ice-skating for more.