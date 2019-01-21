Huge response from community to Hexthorpe School’s call for clothes to pass onto those less fortunate

Kind hearted staff and students at Hexthorpe Primary Academy have thanked the generous Doncaster community after its positive response to the school’s latest campaign.

The school was overwhelmed with donations in run up to Christmas and into the New Year for its “If you can spare it we can wear it” initiative.

Collecting goods for Hexthorpe Primary Academy's If You Can Spare We Can Wear It campaign

The slogan used for the scheme has sparked a deluge of kindness and generosity from staff, local residents, families and the wider Doncaster community.

Since the “If you can spare it we can wear it” poster was publicised via social media the school has been inundated with: clothing, shoes, blankets, toiletries, toys and food which have been kindly provided by many anonymous individuals.

The school’s Pastoral Lead, Mrs ???Garbett, who originally came up with the idea said: “We know that lots of families have times when they struggle with having some of the basics.

“This is a sad state of affairs in the 21st century and something that we believe we can support our community with, hence the poster asking for any donations.”

The poster has been a huge hit, leading to a stream of Instagram, Facebook and Twitter messages, resulting in Hexthorpe Primary receiving anonymous donations.

A mother and daughter bought large sacks of brand new toys to give to children, one family spent up to £80 on groceries for the campaign and another donor has spent more than £1,000 on gift cards to support families in nee.

So far the school has been able to provide shoes, coats, jumpers, baby clothes, cots, toiletries and food, plus many other items to the families with the greatest need.

Principal, Mrs ???Parker-Watts said staff had been deeply touched by care and generosity shown and added: “The families are so grateful for this unprecedented support, it is something that the we hope to continue to build upon. As a school we believe that a core purpose of our work is to support the child and their family.”