Honoured at annual Doncaster children’s awards

The achievements of children and teenagers were put under the spotlight when Doncaster Children’s Services and Doncaster Council held the annual Celebrating Success Awards.

It was a carnival theme as nearly 100 young people were awarded in categories which marked achievements in education, sport, creativity and the arts and personal achievement and included many examples of courage, determination and kindness.

This year’s winners ranged from those who have achieved excellence at school, raised money for charity, completed a 46 mile bike ride in London, excelled at sports and inspired others.

Guest presenters included Mayor of Doncaster Coun Ros Jones and President of the Rotary Club of Doncaster, Paul West.

The Rotary Club had donated £1,000 towards the event, which included a stilt walker and balloon modeller, as well as soft archery sessions, a disco and refreshments.

A special award was presented by chief executive of the Doncaster Children’s Services Trust, Paul Moffat, to one of his team of Young Advisors, Becci Coole and he said: “ It is very humbling each year to mark the fantastic achievements of our children and young people. Hearing about their individual successes is really inspiring and everyone at the Trust is very proud of them.”

Becci, who has now started a social work degree course, has also attended Westminster with her Young Advisor colleagues to advise on mental health services and on sibling contact for young people in care.

Each young person received a book either from Doncaster Council’s Virtual School, or from the Re-Read organisation, as well as a personalised certificate.