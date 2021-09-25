Walkers discover diversity of area

Meeting up at Wharncliffe Wood Car Park

Leaving the car park we walked down through the woods to join the Trans Pennine Trail at Oughtibridge Hagg.

We then followed the trail which is a well formed pathway and good progress was made through Redmires Wood, Todwick Wood, up through Wharncliffe Wood which provides mature oak, victorian beech and sweet chestnut woodland.

The pathway runs parallel to the River Don and the main line railway.

Which way?

After stopping for elevenses we continued following the trail through the woods past Wharncliffe Crags until we passed under the A616, at this point we left the Trans Pennine Trail and followed public footpaths up to the village of Wortley, which is mentioned in the 1086 Domesday Book as Wirtleie.

Wortley Hall, a former stately home of the Earl of Wortley is now a conference centre and venue for events, such as weddings.

Lunch was taken at Wortley which is a pretty village, although a refreshing ale could not be drunk at the Wortley Arms because it is shut on Monday and Tuesday lunch times due to staff shortages (a plague of our times).

At this point people started to put on their waterproof jackets as it was starting to drizzle but thankfully this lasted only a few minutes.

We continued our walk following public footpaths through Gosling Moor, past Wharncliff Reservoir, up to Hannah Moor and then across to Wharncliffe Moor. Whilst there are some footpaths it was easier to follow the route of the electricity pylons across the moor.

We then progressed down to the woods following some helpful sheep through the bracken and some marshy ground.

We picked up the pathway in the woods that we had first walked down to meet the Trans Pennie Trail, only this time we walked up this path back to our cars located in Wharncliffe Wood Car Park.

Thanks to everyone for making this an enjoyable ramble especially to Diane S who expertly marshalled everyone as back marker.

