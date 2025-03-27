View palatial interior of this simply spectacular Bessacarr home for sale at £1.45m

Constructed using York ​handmade bricks​, the property has over 5,000 sq ft of living space​, appointed to show home standard.

​With a corner position on ​a prestigious residential road​, the family home has a gated entrance​ and private landscaped gardens.

​An elegant hallway with ​a striking marble staircase, ​cloakroom and w.c. leads in to the house with its formal lounge and study, ​and superb open plan living kitchen with Miele appliances and Leibherr Monolith fridge and freezer.

​Also within the kitchen is a large island and space for ​a dining table​, ​plus a feature gas fire​.

​From there is an opening to​ a relaxing garden room with French doors to the ​outdoor terrace​.

​A utility ​room has a link door to ​the double garage,​ and there's a separate​ w.c..

A formal dining room completes the spacious ground floor, and along with the first floor, has underfloor heating.

​From the first floor gallery landing ​with ample seating space, ​are rooms including a principal bedroom with ​a fully fitted walk​-in dressing room ​that leads to an en​ suite bathroom​.

​A guest bedroom​, also with ​a dressing room​, ​has a newly installed en​ suite, ​then two​ more bedrooms ​share a Jack and Jill bathroom.

​A high spec cinema room​ or bedroom​ is on the second floor, that has a landing gym area and a large bathroom​ with steam room and sauna.

​Manicured grounds with lawn​s and ​an Indian stone terrace, ​include outdoor heating​.

​There is parking for several cars and a double garage with electric doors.

The property has 9kW of solar capacity installed, 15kWhrs of battery storage and a number of air conditioning units, while the main heating for the property is by an Air Sourced Heat Pump which minimises annual gas costs. A control system is installed to manage the above items, and once set up, it requires minimal alteration.

This home in Whin Hill Road, Bessacarr, Doncaster​, is for sale at £1,450,000, with Robinson Hornsby Estate Agents, Tickhill, Doncaster.

It is advertised in full at www.rightmove.co.uk

