Two bedroom top floor apartment close to Doncaster town centre

The property benefits from allocated parking, an open plan kitchen living diner, an en-suite, utility room and no onward chain.
For sale with William H Brown for a guide price of £115,000 – £125,000. Tel. 01302 327121 visit William H Brown
*Additional information: There is an annual ground rent of £100 per year. With an approximate service charge of £1,000 per year. There is 109 years remaining on the lease.
1. Hamilton Mews
Open Plan Kitchen Living A spacious kitchen area which is fitted with a range of wall and base units with coordinating work surfaces incorporating the sink and drainer with mixer tap. The kitchen has a four ring electric hob with a cooker hood above, an electric oven and grill, an integrated fridge and freezer and an integrated dishwasher. There is laminate flooring, a central heating radiator, two spotlights and a focal breakfast bar ideal for entertaining.
2. Hamilton Mews
Open Plan Kitchen Living Diner - A spacious kitchen area which is fitted with a range of wall and base units with coordinating work surfaces incorporating the sink and drainer with mixer tap. The kitchen has a four ring electric hob with a cooker hood above, an electric oven and grill, an integrated fridge and freezer and an integrated dishwasher. There is laminate flooring, a central heating radiator, two spotlights and a focal breakfast bar ideal for entertaining. With a rear facing double glazed window and open walk through towards the living room. The living area has an additional central heating radiator, an area for a dining table and chairs and a front facing double glazed window.
3. Hamilton Mews
