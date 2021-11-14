Two bedroom top floor apartment close to Doncaster town centre

2. Hamilton Mews

Open Plan Kitchen Living Diner - A spacious kitchen area which is fitted with a range of wall and base units with coordinating work surfaces incorporating the sink and drainer with mixer tap. The kitchen has a four ring electric hob with a cooker hood above, an electric oven and grill, an integrated fridge and freezer and an integrated dishwasher. There is laminate flooring, a central heating radiator, two spotlights and a focal breakfast bar ideal for entertaining. With a rear facing double glazed window and open walk through towards the living room. The living area has an additional central heating radiator, an area for a dining table and chairs and a front facing double glazed window.

