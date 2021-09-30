Dunstan Drive in Thorne is for sale with Portfield Garrard & Wright for offers in the region of £100,000.
Kitchen - Having a range of oak effect wall and base units, integrated double oven, electric four ring induction hob with built in extractor fan, fridge freezer point, space and provisions for a washing machine and a side facing UPVC double glazed window.
Dunstan Drive - Top floor apartment with Canal views
Open living room - with superb views French doors from the sitting room, which really give that holiday feeling. With various power sockets, tv aerial point, wall heating and oak effect laminate flooring.
Open plan dining area with French doors
Lovely open plan living with French doors from the sitting room, with Canal views.
A spacious and well presented double bedroom enjoying plenty of natural light from two UPVC double glazed windows, benefitting from fitted wardrobes with sliding mirror doors. Door opens to the family bathroom and complimented with oak effect laminate flooring.
A well presented family bathroom, incorporating a bath with chrome mixer tap and shower over, beech effect vanity unit incorporating a wash basin and wc, UPVC double glazed obscure window, shaving socket, extractor fan, a useful storage cupboard and complimented with attractive wall and floor tiles.
A wooden fire door opens into the entrance hall having doors to the sitting room, both bedrooms, family bathroom and a useful storage cupboard, there is a wall heater and loft access to the ceiling which provides extra storage space.