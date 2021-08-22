Three bedroom family home in Tickhill with stunning farmland views

This immaculately presented property will not fail to impress and boasts a front facing sitting room with Inglenook style fire place and wood burning stove, spacious open plan dining kitchen with French doors opening to an enclosed side garden, three good sized bedrooms, gas central heating and part UPVC double glazing.Highly recommended for an internal inspection which briefly comprises of; entrance hall and stairs, sitting room, open plan dining kitchen, rear hallway, family bathroom, first floor landing and three good sized bedrooms with wonderful farmland views.A much larger than average garden having a front lawned garden with gravel driveway, enclosed side garden with garden shed and a paved rear garden, these lovely gardens will enjoy plenty of sunshine with good privacy.Viewing Highly Recommended via the selling agents Portfield Garrard & Wright. Tel. 01302 327341.