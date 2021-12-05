Three bed semi for sale just a short walk from Doncaster town centre

This renovated property has recently been redecorated and fitted with a new stylish kitchen and neutral floor coverings.

The deceptively spacious interior offers excellent family accommodation, briefly comprising: entrance hall with ground floor WC, double aspect lounge and dining kitchen.

To the first floor, there are three good size bedrooms, bathroom and WC.

Outside, there are enclosed gardens to the front side and rear, with hard standing providing ample off road car parking.

The property is presented for sale with no chain and therefore early viewing is advised.

1. Clark Avenue, Hyde Park Dining Kitchen - uPVC double glazed window and uPVC doble glazed exterior entry door to the rear elevation, a range of newly fitted wall and base units with complementery work-surfaces, inset sink with mixer tap, tiled splash-backs, gas cooker point, extractor hood, plumbing for automatic washing machine, space for fridge freezer, uPVC double glazed window to the side elevation, radiator panel and power points.

2. Clark Avenue, Hyde Park Dining kitchen - uPVC double glazed window and uPVC doble glazed exterior entry door to the rear elevation, a range of newly fitted wall and base units with complementery work-surfaces, inset sink with mixer tap, tiled splash-backs, gas cooker point, extractor hood, plumbing for automatic washing machine, space for fridge freezer, uPVC double glazed window to the side elevation, radiator panel and power points.

3. Clark Avenue, Hyde Park Lounge - Double aspect room with two uPVC double glazed windows, ceiling coving, electric fire unit, T.V point, radiator panel and power points.

4. Clark Avenue, Hyde Park Entrance Hall - uPVC double window and uPVC double glazed exterior entry door to the front elevation, ceiling coving, under-stairs storage cupboard, radiator panel, cloakroom WC; stairs to first floor leading off.