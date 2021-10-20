DN10

The ten of the most expensive streets in Doncaster: priciest streets in DN10

DN10 is, on average, the most expensive area to buy a house with a DN postcode.

By jimmy johnson
Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 3:42 pm

The mainly-rural DN10 contains some of Doncaster’s most expensive properties, according to research by Zoopla.

1. Great North Road

Properties on the Great North Road in DN10 are estimated to average out at £720,000.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. Church Street

House on Church Street are priced at an approximate average of £700,000.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Leeming Court

Leeming Court's properties are listed for an average of around £693,000.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Church Lane

£625,000 is the approximate price you'd be expected to pay for a house on Church Lane in Mattersey.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
DoncasterZoopla
Next Page
Page 1 of 3