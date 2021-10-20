The ten of the most expensive streets in Doncaster: priciest streets in DN10

The mainly-rural DN10 contains some of Doncaster’s most expensive properties, according to research by Zoopla.
1. Great North Road
Properties on the Great North Road in DN10 are estimated to average out at £720,000.
Photo: Google
2. Church Street
House on Church Street are priced at an approximate average of £700,000.
Photo: Google
3. Leeming Court
Leeming Court's properties are listed for an average of around £693,000.
Photo: Google
4. Church Lane
£625,000 is the approximate price you'd be expected to pay for a house on Church Lane in Mattersey.
Photo: Google