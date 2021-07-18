Dining Kitchen - modern kitchen fitted with wall and base units with coordinating work surfaces, area for a range master professional cooker with five ring gas hob and double electric oven with stylish cooker hood above, an integrated dishwasher and washing machine and area for a fridge and freezer. There are two rear facing double glazed windows, coving to the ceiling, area for a dining table and chairs, a central heating radiator, under unit lighting, cabinet lighting and mood lighting throughout, laminate flooring and access to the rear lobby.
Mayfields in Scawthorpe is for sale with W H Brown at a guide price of £290,000-£300,000. Tel 01302 327121 or visit www.williamhbrown.co.uk for full details.
Mayfields, Scawthorpe, four bedroom detached home, tucked away in a quiet cul de sac and perfect for the growing family
Generous enclosed lawned garden with patio and decking areas, with a garden shed and woodland views beyond.
With a front facing double glazed window, a central heating radiator, laminate flooring, coving to the ceiling and stairs which rise to the first floor landing. The focal point of the room is the feature fireplace with marble style back and hearth which houses the gas living flame fire