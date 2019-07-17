The gardens of this Tickhill bungalow are simply stunning
This spacious and well-presented three-bedroom detached bungalow in Home Meadows, Tickhill has beautiful and well-stocked landscaped gardens that are a delight to see.
It is fitted with a modern gas central heating system with a British Gas Hive control system, upvc double glazed windows and doors and has a spacious dual aspect lounge/dining room with patio doors opening to a private rear garden.
There is a modern kitchen with built-in appliances, three good sized double bedrooms (master with stylish en suite) and an attractive family bathroom.There are landscaped gardens to the front of the property with a paved seating area perfect for taking in the beautiful surroundings, with plenty of parking and access to the detached double garage. Gated access leads to a stunning walled rear garden which offers a superb level of privacy and will enjoy plenty of afternoon sunshine.
On the market for £360,000.
