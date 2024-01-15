Take a look inside this modern and unusual home with wrap-around gardens

This eye-catching contemporary home in a quiet village location has clean lines and open space throughout.

The property was converted from flats and has been a much loved home of its current owners for 23 years.

With two reception rooms and a conservatory, it has a fitted kitchen with integrated appliances, and a ground floor gym and sauna, along with a utility room and w.c..

Four of its five bedrooms are good size doubles, and there's a house bathroom with separate toilet.

With the wrap-around gardens is a hot tub, and there's a versatile outbuilding that could make a perfect home office.

The electric gated driveway has plenty of parking space for multiple vehicles and there are many walks in the surrounding fields.

The house has planning permission granted for an extension and for the single storey to be converted to two storeys.

This home in Brierholme Close, Hatfield, Doncaster, is for sale at £475,000 with The Property Hive, Bessacarr.

1 . Brierholme Close, Hatfield, Doncaster An exterior view of the property that was converted from flats. Photo: The Property Hive, Bessacarr Photo Sales

2 . Brierholme Close, Hatfield, Doncaster The sleek hallway with feature open staircase. Photo: The Property Hive, Bessacarr Photo Sales

3 . Brierholme Close, Hatfield, Doncaster A large reception room with French doors leading outside. Photo: The Property Hive, Bessacarr Photo Sales

4 . Brierholme Close, Hatfield, Doncaster The home gym - no excuse for not keeping fit. Photo: The Property Hive, Bessacarr Photo Sales