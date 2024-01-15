News you can trust since 1925
A stylish kitchen with central island.

Take a look inside this modern and unusual home with wrap-around gardens

This eye-catching contemporary home in a quiet village location has clean lines and open space throughout.
By Sally Burton
Published 15th Jan 2024, 14:08 GMT

The property was converted from flats and has been a much loved home of its current owners for 23 years.

With two reception rooms and a conservatory, it has a fitted kitchen with integrated appliances, and a ground floor gym and sauna, along with a utility room and w.c..

Four of its five bedrooms are good size doubles, and there's a house bathroom with separate toilet.

With the wrap-around gardens is a hot tub, and there's a versatile outbuilding that could make a perfect home office.

The electric gated driveway has plenty of parking space for multiple vehicles and there are many walks in the surrounding fields.

The house has planning permission granted for an extension and for the single storey to be converted to two storeys.

This home in Brierholme Close, Hatfield, Doncaster, is for sale at £475,000 with The Property Hive, Bessacarr.

An exterior view of the property that was converted from flats.

1. Brierholme Close, Hatfield, Doncaster

An exterior view of the property that was converted from flats.

The sleek hallway with feature open staircase.

2. Brierholme Close, Hatfield, Doncaster

The sleek hallway with feature open staircase.

A large reception room with French doors leading outside.

3. Brierholme Close, Hatfield, Doncaster

A large reception room with French doors leading outside.

The home gym - no excuse for not keeping fit.

4. Brierholme Close, Hatfield, Doncaster

The home gym - no excuse for not keeping fit.

