Take a look at these most expensive priced properties in Doncaster

Here’s 10 of the most expensive properties for sale in Doncaster as listed on Zoopla.
1. Bentley Cottage, Thorpe Lane, Sprotbrough, guide price £1,500,000
Six bedroom detached period property
The expansive accommodation extends to in excess of 6,000 sq ft and in addition to the main house is a self-contained one-bedroom annex with a separate living kitchen and en- suite bathroom facilities, as well as a thriving tearoom business.
2. High Common Farm, High Common Lane, Tickhill, OIR £1,200,000
Stunning four bedroom family home
3. St. Wilfrids Road, Bessacarr, Bessacarr, £950,000
Four bedroom dormer bungalow with indoor swimming pool, Jacuzzi & Sauna
4. Regent Square, Doncaster. OIR £900,000
Six bed detached house, viewing recommended
