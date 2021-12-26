Take a look at these most expensive priced properties in Doncaster

Historic Residential Equestrian Estate: Impressive and generous linked two bedroom annex Horse walker and all weather arena Mature mixed woodland with income potential Substantial stone five bedroom detached country residence American barn stabling with covered turn out area Paddocks, Meadow & Pasture

By Barbara Craythorn
Sunday, 26th December 2021, 2:00 pm

Here’s 10 of the most expensive properties for sale in Doncaster as listed on Zoopla.

1. Bentley Cottage, Thorpe Lane, Sprotbrough, guide price £1,500,000

Six bedroom detached period property The expansive accommodation extends to in excess of 6,000 sq ft and in addition to the main house is a self-contained one-bedroom annex with a separate living kitchen and en- suite bathroom facilities, as well as a thriving tearoom business.

2. High Common Farm, High Common Lane, Tickhill, OIR £1,200,000

Stunning four bedroom family home

3. St. Wilfrids Road, Bessacarr, Bessacarr, £950,000

Four bedroom dormer bungalow with indoor swimming pool, Jacuzzi & Sauna

4. Regent Square, Doncaster. OIR £900,000

Six bed detached house, viewing recommended

