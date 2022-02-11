Stylish semi-detached house with open views over paddock for sale in Doncaster for £260,000

For sale with Portfield Garrard & Wright for offers in the region of £260,000. Tel. 01302 327341 or visit www.portfieldgarrard.com
Pinfold Lane, Tickhill - Situated in this very lovely position having rear views over the pony paddock, family gardens to front and rear being mainly lawned and a patio ideal for enjoying barbeques in the summer months.
Breakfast Kitchen - A very modern and stylish breakfast kitchen having a range of contemporary wall and base units with matching worktops including Siemens oven, combi microwave, induction hob, built in dishwasher, room for a breakfast table, UPVC double glazed window and door giving access to the downstairs wc, office/study and separate for washer and drier.
Office/Study - A great space for working from home having radiator and double glazed window to the front and rear.
A lovely dual aspect lounge with windows to the front and rear allowing the natural light to stream through. A gas fire with decorative surround provides additional warmth, socket points and a good standard of internal decoration.
Bedroom 1 - Recently decorated this rear facing double bedroom enjoying lovely views over the pony paddock, radiator, socket points and double glazed window.
Bedroom 2 - A further rear facing double bedroom having radiator, socket point and double glazed window.
Family bathroom - A contemporary and stylish bathroom suite having bath with shower over and screen, low flush wc, wash hand basin with vanity cupboard unit, tiling to the walls and double glazed obscure window.
