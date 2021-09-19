Stylish recently refubished two bedroom apartment in Doncaster's popular Lakeside

Derwent Drive, Lakeside is for sale with Portfield Garrard & Wright for offers in the region of £145,000.
The property features many upgrades including steel silver light switches and sockets, GROHE fittings and a full range of integrated appliances to the open living kitchen with south facing balcony, en-suite to the main bedroom, gas central heating, UPVC double glazed windows and an allocated parking space.
The property is still under 10 year NHBC warranty (until 2022) and benefits from no onward chain.
We understand the apartment is Leasehold with a service charge of approximately £79 per month and the ground rent is £16 per month. Potential buyers should make their own enquiries.
A fabulous open plan kitchen/living area providing plenty of natural light through from the UPVC windows and balcony doors. The kitchen area has an extensive range of high gloss units with contrasting worktops incorporating a handy breakfast bar. The kitchen has a stainless steel electric oven and hob with splashback and complimentary hood over. There are numerous integrated appliances including the fridge freezer, dishwasher, Electrolux washing machine, concealed Ideal Logic boiler, a host of stainless steel socket points, two radiators, wood effect lino flooring, new contemporary grey carpet and a south facing balcony to sit and relax with afternoon and evening sun aspect.
Living area with French doors opening on to balcony
Situated within this popular location of Lakeside with lawned area with seating to enjoy the outdoors.
