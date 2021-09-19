Stylish recently refubished two bedroom apartment in Doncaster's popular Lakeside

2. Derwent Drive, Lakeside

A fabulous open plan kitchen/living area providing plenty of natural light through from the UPVC windows and balcony doors. The kitchen area has an extensive range of high gloss units with contrasting worktops incorporating a handy breakfast bar. The kitchen has a stainless steel electric oven and hob with splashback and complimentary hood over. There are numerous integrated appliances including the fridge freezer, dishwasher, Electrolux washing machine, concealed Ideal Logic boiler, a host of stainless steel socket points, two radiators, wood effect lino flooring, new contemporary grey carpet and a south facing balcony to sit and relax with afternoon and evening sun aspect.

Photo: .