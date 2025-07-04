Stunning stone built home for only £900,000 in Doncaster.

This stunning stone built home in Doncaster is on the market for £900,000.

Located in Womersley the five bedroom property is for sale through estate agents Blundells.

On the first floor there is a gallery landing looking over the frameless glass balustrade onto the ground floor.

There is a chandelier, which is the main feature of this area that leads to the bedrooms and modern bathrooms.

The master bedroom leads to a dressing area and en suite.

There are a further four bedrooms, one which has access to its own private en suite and a contemporary family bathroom.

This family home has ample parking for multiple vehicles, and it features a circle driveway with a water feature.

The beautiful interior.

The privacy of these grounds provide a feeling of seclusion and calm from the main lawned area to the private courtyard to the side, which is ideal for entertaining or relaxing.

For more visit Blundells.