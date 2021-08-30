Stunning five bedroom late Victorian family home on the outskirts of Doncaster

With a large breakfast kitchen, two stunning reception rooms, with one overlooking the well established gardens. Two ground floor bedrooms and bathroom and three further bedrooms on the first floor. Mature and gardens with a range of outbuildings

Offering seclusion and privacy, offering excellent links to the A1, inter - city links from Retford railway station and the Doncaster/Sheffield airport.

A full range of local amenities can be found in the pleasant market town of Retford which is located 4.5 miles away.

This property is for sale with Purple Bricks at offers in excess of £650,000

Tel. 07769 905087 to arrange viewing.

1. Garderner's Cottage, Ranby Charling breakfast kitchen with some fitted appliances Photo: . Photo Sales

2. Gardener's Cottage, Ranby Spacious dining area off the breakfast kitchen Photo: . Photo Sales

3. Gardener's Cottage, Ranby One of two reception rooms - lounge with stunning feature fireplace Photo: . Photo Sales

4. Gardener's Cottage, Ranby One of two reception rooms, with feature fireplace and French doors leading to the beautiful well established gardens. Photo: . Photo Sales