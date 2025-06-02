The Blue Mind theory, coined by the marine biologist Wallace J. Nichols, is based on research which shows that being in, on or near water can reduce stress, improve your mental clarity and make you feel happier.

It helps explain the lure of rivers, lakes and beaches, and the appeal of a floating lifestyle.

While the idea of living on a houseboat is often romanticised, many people associate it with having to sacrifice modern comforts and struggle through the freezing winter in this country.

However, a new concept dubbed ‘Versatile Floating Homes’ aims to show that needn’t be the case and you can have the best of both worlds.

The made-to-order homes offered by Fox & Sons Peacehaven estate agent can be customised to suit your lifestyle and are decked out with the latest conveniences.

Whether you’re a couple, a single person working from home or a family looking for a dream waterside home, they can be tailored to suit your needs.

They are designed with the water in mind, with a large roof terrace from which to enjoy the views, but they can also be placed on land if you prefer.

Their makers claim they are low-cost to run and maintain and ‘with no fixed property classification, they often avoid second-home surcharges and extensive legal fees’.

They feature an open-plan lounge and modern kitchen with sliding doors leading onto the terrace.

Smart-home integration provides easy control of the temperature and lighting, and the stainless steel fixtures, pressure-treated wooden frames, thermal insulation and double-glazed windows are built to last and to keep you cosy in winter.

One and two bedroom options are on offer, priced from £140,000 to £160,000, with marine mortgages available.

The homes can be moored in Newhaven Harbour, Sussex, or moved to a different location by the buyer.

For more information and to see an example of the floating homes available, visit the Fox & Sons listing here.

1 . Made to order The new floating homes can be made to order, to suit your needs | Fox & Sons Peacehaven Photo: Fox & Sons Peacehaven Photo Sales

2 . Bright The lounge of one of the new floating homes which are for sale | Fox & Sons Peacehaven Photo: Fox & Sons Peacehaven Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen The modern kitchen in the floating home | Fox & Sons Peacehaven Photo: Fox & Sons Peacehaven Photo Sales