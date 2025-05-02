Spacious family living in this four-bedroomed Doncaster home for just £270,000

The family home is set in a quiet cul-de-sac | Purplebricks

With three storeys, two ensuites, and a modern kitchen, this is an appealing property for any growing family

Set on a quiet cul-de-sac in the popular Vulcan Mews development, this four-bedroom, three-storey semi-detached home is on the market for £270,000.

With two en-suites, a bright conservatory, and a private driveway, it offers generous living space in a peaceful location – ideal for families wanting more room without breaking the bank.

To see all 28 pictures, take a virtual tour and book a viewing, visit Purplebricks here. You’ll get the full feel for just how much space this home offers across three smartly laid out floors.

The rooms have plenty of space and a modern feel | Purplebricks

The ground floor sets the tone with a spacious living room, ideal for entertaining or relaxing with the family. The adjoining conservatory fills the space with natural light, while the modern kitchen provides everything you need for everyday cooking and dining. A ground-floor WC adds day-to-day convenience.

On the first floor, you’ll find three good-sized bedrooms – one with its own en-suite – plus a modern family bathroom. The top floor is given over to a generously sized fourth bedroom with another en-suite, perfect as a private master suite or teenager’s retreat.

Outside, the manageable rear garden offers space to relax or entertain, while the private driveway and garage mean you’ve got parking and storage covered.

This home is one of dozens available in Doncaster on Purplebricks. Click here to see more.

At a glance This four-bedroom semi-detached house in Vulcan Mews, Doncaster is listed for £270,000 Features include a large living room, bright conservatory and modern kitchen Two en-suite bathrooms and a family bathroom across three floors Enclosed rear garden, private driveway and garage Set in a quiet cul-de-sac with great local amenities

