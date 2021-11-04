The development, consisting of 89 two, three, four and five bedroom homes, introduces six new Harron home styles including the Somerton which visitors will be able to tour from the weekend.

This three-bedroom semi-detached home is perfect for down-sizers or growing families with two spacious double bedrooms, and a third single which makes an ideal office space or guest bedroom.

Downstairs is a lovely lounge and a high-specification kitchen-dining space, which benefits from views of the garden through French doors.

A chance to see inside the new properties

The four-bedroom detached Windsor is also available to view.

With benefits like an integral garage and dressing area and en-suite in the main bedroom this home brings a touch of luxury to everyday living.

This variety in design, and allocated affordable housing, is set to accommodate the need for various sized family housing in the area.

Located near the historic town of Hatfield near Doncaster, commuters will appreciate the local railway station and easy access to Sheffield via the M18.

With a medical centre, post office, and variety of takeaway options within the village, residents have all the essentials on the doorstep, but Doncaster is just five miles away for additional amenities, including one of the finest traditional markets in England.

Natalie Griffiths, Sales and Marketing Director at Harron Homes North Midlands, said “Wyndthorpe Chase has homes perfect for a variety of family sizes and lifestyles and visiting our stunning showrooms is a brilliant way of exploring what we offer.”

Wyndthorpe Chase is located at Westminster Drive, Dunsville, Doncaster, DN7 4QB. For more information visit https://www.harronhomes.com/find-a-home/south-yorkshire/wyndthorpe-chase/.