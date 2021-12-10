Quaint house

Seven affordable houses for sale in Doncaster for under £70,000

Here’s a few affordable houses currently up for sale in Doncaster.

By jimmy johnson
Friday, 10th December 2021, 3:19 pm

Fancy getting yourself on the housing market? Here’s seven great opportunities to do so.

1. Wittsend Caravan Site, Arksey

This two bedroomed house is listed for a price of £60,000.

2. Carr View Avenue, Balby

A three bedroom house is Balby; it's currently listed for £65,000.

3. Urban Road

Situated in Hexthorpe, this two bedroom terraced house is listed for £69,500.

4. Staveley Street, Edlington

An end terrace house in Edlington with two bedrooms; it's currently going for a price of £70,000.

