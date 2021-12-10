Seven affordable houses for sale in Doncaster for under £70,000

Fancy getting yourself on the housing market? Here’s seven great opportunities to do so.
1. Wittsend Caravan Site, Arksey
This two bedroomed house is listed for a price of £60,000.
Photo: -
2. Carr View Avenue, Balby
A three bedroom house is Balby; it's currently listed for £65,000.
Photo: -
3. Urban Road
Situated in Hexthorpe, this two bedroom terraced house is listed for £69,500.
Photo: -
4. Staveley Street, Edlington
An end terrace house in Edlington with two bedrooms; it's currently going for a price of £70,000.
Photo: -