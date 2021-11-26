For £1,400,000 you could be the owner of a magnificent Scottish Baronial villa steeped in history, that may hold the original recipe of an iconic Scotch whisky liqueur within its walls.

Williamcraigs House, Linlithgow, dates back to around 1858 and stands within1.8 acres of private grounds. Surrounded by countryside, it is within easy reach of both Edinburgh and Glasgow. Originally commissioned by William Stewart as his country manor in 1858, it passed on to the MacKinnon family, whose ancestor Captain MacKinnon helped Bonnie Prince Charlie to safety after the Battle of Culloden. The Prince is said to have given Captain MacKinnon the recipe for a liquor now known as Drambuie, and it is rumoured to be hidden in the House. Contact Sturrock, Armstrong and Thomson on 01315560159 for more information.

Island Bane House is an eighteenth century Irish country house with seven acres of grazing land that lead down to the shore of stunning Strangford Lough. It has five bedrooms and four bathrooms, with added facilities that include a huge workshop, and a viewing gallery from which to study the lovely Lough and its prolific wildlife. The property, within 8.5 acres, on Ringhaddy Road, Killinchy, is for sale priced £1,350,000 with The Agency Group, Richmond. Contact them on 02039405132.

Sycamore Farm, in Ingmanthorpe, Derbyshire, is a three bedroom detached country home with panoramic views, that has a three bedroom barn conversion too. The house has an impressive lounge, a country-style breakfast kitchen and a sitting room with a log burning stove and fireplace dating back to 1698. There is a fabulous ground floor master bedroom suite. Sycamore Farm, Ingmanthorpe, Cutthorpe, Chesterfield, is for sale at £1,200,000, with Blenheim Park Estates, Sheffield. Call 0114 358 2020.

Woodlands is a detached barn style property close to Wickham village, within easy reach of Portsmouth. It offers a conversion project within a stunning rural location. Currently in commercial use, the building has approved planning permission for a four bedroom residence. Plans include a study, family room, sitting room, and a living room through to an open plan kitchen and diner. Two stairwells lead to the first floor, with the bedrooms, two en suites and a family bathroom. There is also permission for a detached double car barn. This opportunity on Trampers Lane, North Boarhunt, Fareham, Hamps., carries a tag of £1,100,000.

The Old Hall is an eighteenth century Welsh Manor house that comes with a two bedroom cottage. It was built to maximise views of the Dee Estuary, the Wirral and over to the Pennines. Its grounds include a walled garden, lawns, patios and woodland. Both properties are carefully restored. The manor house, originally part of the Duke of Westminster’s North Wales’ estate, includes three reception rooms and a conservatory, with five bedrooms, two with en suites. There are excellent transport links to London and Northwest cities, while Chester is a 20 minutes drive. For sale priced £1,225,000, The Old Hall, Halkyn, Holywell, Flintshire, is for sale with Beresford Adams, Holywell. Call 01352 620083 for details.

1. Inside the impressive Williamcraigs House The Scottish splendour of this property includes an interior with rooms like this, featuring huge fireplaces. There's an ornate feature staircase, decorative ceiling and wood panelling to the walls.

2. Peace and quiet guaranteed In its grounds surrounded by trees, Williamcraigs House is secluded, yet is within easy reach of nearby towns, villages, and the big cities.

3. Island Bane House by Strangford Lough A beautiful Irish location for this superior home, from which you can stroll down to the water. Perfect for anyone who enjoys sailing, too.

4. Home with an exceptional view Look out across the water from the comfortable rooms of Island Bane House, Halkyn.