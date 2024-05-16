A rear view of the Sprotbrough property, with its heated outdoor pool.A rear view of the Sprotbrough property, with its heated outdoor pool.
A rear view of the Sprotbrough property, with its heated outdoor pool.

See inside this truly spectacular Sprotbrough home - new on the market at £1.15m

By Sally Burton
Published 16th May 2024, 16:37 BST
This extraordinary family home offers luxury living, with immaculate, private gardens and grounds, its own heated swimming pool, and a stunning outdoor kitchen and entertaining space.

It’s a lavish, high spec property that seems to have everything you could need in a luxury property.

Estate agents Robinson Hornsby say that: “No expense has been spared in creating superb family living which amounts to around 4,000 sq ft, and offers accommodation of the highest possible standard throughout”.

Keys features of the property include a bespoke fitted kitchen with 'range' style oven and numerous appliances, a gym with adjoining sauna, a cinema room, the luxury main bedroom suite with dressing room and stylish bathroom, and so much more.

Stunning grounds, and private rear gardens have a well appointed outdoor kitchen and entertaining space, adjacent to which is the heated swimming pool, hot tub and outdoor shower.

The extensive forecourt is accessed via automatic security gates, and there’s a triple garage with remote control door.

This home in Anchorage Lane, Sprotbrough, is currently for sale at £1,150,000, with Robinson Hornsby estate agents, Tickhill.

It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

More property: www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-stunning-ps15m-farmhouse-with-annexe10-acres-and-stables-4622637

www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/miller-homes-paves-way-for-doncaster-homebuyers-to-secure-their-dream-property-4620598

The front view of the five-bedroom detached property for sale at £1.15m

1. Anchorage Lane, Sprotbrough, Doncaster

The front view of the five-bedroom detached property for sale at £1.15m Photo: Robinson Hornsby estate agents, Tickhill

Photo Sales
There are various seating areas in the manicured gardens.

2. Anchorage Lane, Sprotbrough, Doncaster

There are various seating areas in the manicured gardens. Photo: Robinson Hornsby estate agents, Tickhill

Photo Sales
A stunning outdoor kitchen, ideal for summer entertaining.

3. Anchorage Lane, Sprotbrough, Doncaster

A stunning outdoor kitchen, ideal for summer entertaining. Photo: Robinson Hornsby estate agents, Tickhill

Photo Sales
Outdoor seating with cover, perfect for entertaining.

4. Anchorage Lane, Sprotbrough, Doncaster

Outdoor seating with cover, perfect for entertaining. Photo: Robinson Hornsby estate agents, Tickhill

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SprotbroughTickhill