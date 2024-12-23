See inside this modern Doncaster home with flexible family space

For sale with Purplebricks, it can be viewed in full by using the following link: https://fave.co/3PaXAgW

The spacious property's accommodation comprises a hallway, spacious living room, a TV room, a fabulous open plan contemporary kitchen with dining room plus an additional family area, a utility room, and a ground floor w.c...

Four double bedrooms are on the first floor, with a luxury family bathroom.

The main bedroom has a modern en suite shower room.

A gated paved driveway leads to the integral garage with landscaped garden areas.

To the rear of the property is a private rear garden that includes a lawn and a patio area.

Situated within the village of Hatfield, close to Doncaster city centre, and with excellent travel links, Hatfield offers a variety of schools, shops, supermarkets, restaurants, public houses and other amenities.

The property in High Street, Hatfield, Doncaster, is for sale at £575,000, with Purplebricks, covering Doncaster.

