See inside this modern Doncaster home with flexible family space

By Sally Burton
Published 23rd Dec 2024, 14:01 GMT
This recently extended, refurbished and decorated home in a Doncaster village has a contemporary interior and a private rear garden.

For sale with Purplebricks, it can be viewed in full by using the following link: https://fave.co/3PaXAgW

The spacious property's accommodation comprises a hallway, spacious living room, a TV room, a fabulous open plan contemporary kitchen with dining room plus an additional family area, a utility room, and a ground floor w.c...

Four double bedrooms are on the first floor, with a luxury family bathroom.

The main bedroom has a modern en suite shower room.

A gated paved driveway leads to the integral garage with landscaped garden areas.

To the rear of the property is a private rear garden that includes a lawn and a patio area.

Situated within the village of Hatfield, close to Doncaster city centre, and with excellent travel links, Hatfield offers a variety of schools, shops, supermarkets, restaurants, public houses and other amenities.

The property in High Street, Hatfield, Doncaster, is for sale at £575,000, with Purplebricks, covering Doncaster.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The smart, spacious and open plan interior.

The smart, spacious and open plan interior.

Bi-fold doors make indoor to outdoor living easy.

Bi-fold doors make indoor to outdoor living easy.

A light and airy lounge with central feature fireplace.

A light and airy lounge with central feature fireplace.

Versatile office space within the property.

Versatile office space within the property.

