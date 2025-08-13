A new property study has revealed shocking differences in how long first-time buyers must save for a deposit on a detached house across the UK.

House price experts housebuyers4u examined property values, rent costs and household incomes to work out saving periods for a new home nationwide.

The analysis considered median annual earnings per household versus the average monthly rental price for a detached house in each location between January and May this year.

This was compared to the average price of a detached property to reveal how long it would take to reach a 25 per cent deposit.

Save for house deposit in under 5 years in Doncaster.

Stoke-on-Trent shines as the most accessible area for first-time buyers. The Midlands city needs just 3 years and 12 months of saving for a deposit, with average property prices of £229,469 and median household earnings of £57,815, creating a vastly shorter path to homeownership.

Kingston upon Hull ranks second most accessible, needing only 4 years and 1 month of saving for a deposit. Property prices there average £240,357 against median household earnings of £58,894, making the northern city a buyer's paradise compared to the capital.

County Durham residents must save for 4 years and 3 months. The average detached property price is £236,119 and County Durham has the median household earnings of £55,622.

Derby ranks fourth with residents needing 4 years and 6 months to save for a deposit. The average detached property price in Derby is £316,243 and Derby has the median household earnings of £70,876.

Sunderland's average detached property price is £257,711 and Sunderland has the median household earnings of £57,011. Sunderland residents share Derby's timeframe, needing to save for 4 years and 6 months in order to afford a 25% deposit.

Ranking fifth, Doncaster offers a relatively quick route onto the property ladder, with just 4 years and 7 months of saving required for a 25 per cent deposit. Average detached house prices are £255,839, while median household earnings are £55,471.

Paul Gibbens, Property Expert at housebuyers4u, commented on the findings: "The data shows that northern regions offer much more achievable paths to homeownership. Doncaster stands out as one of the UK’s easiest cities for first-time buyers to save for a house deposit. With residents able to put together a 25 per cent deposit in just under five years, it shows how achievable homeownership can be outside of London.

"The statistics show that first-time buyers in Westminster would need to save for over 41 years to afford a house deposit, and the total time needed across London boroughs is significantly higher than in northern regions. This geographical divide continues to reshape the UK property market as younger buyers increasingly look north for their first home purchase."

*Methodology: The analysis compared average house prices in each area, monthly rental costs, and the average salary, to identify the areas that experience the biggest financial drain while saving for the average detached house deposit (25 per cent of a property's value). Factors considered were as follows:

Median annual earnings (2024) household

Average monthly rental price (2025 Jan - May): detached properties

Average house price (2025 Jan - April): detached properties