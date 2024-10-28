Professional Couple's Chance Encounter Lead to An Albemarle Home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A couple from South Yorkshire recently made the big move into their dream home at Albemarle Homes’ Westmoor Grange development, in Doncaster, thanks to a chance encounter.

Tony and Kat, both professionals with demanding careers, Tony a Regional General Manager in the supply chain industry and Kat a Contract Manager for a legal firm—were visiting a nearby development looking for a home that would suit the family of five.

Tony had sold his house in Penistone, while Kat was renting in Doncaster. They were searching for a space that could accommodate their family, while also meeting their practical needs for work and family life, and therefore went to visit a new homes’ development in Armthorpe.

Tony and Kat celebrate their moving in day.

The couple then noticed the Albemarle Homes Westmoor Grange site and was immediately smitten. “From the onset, we were impressed with the flexibility and willingness of Albemarle to listen to us,” said Tony. “From that first interaction, it was clear they were different from other volume developers. The build quality was superior, and the fittings—everything from the showers to the internal doors—felt high-end.”

There and then, the couple decided to buy a four bedroom Devonshire house type, because of its integral garage and two ensuite bathrooms—perfect for their teenage daughter.

However, the couple were particularly impressed by Albemarle’s ability to accommodate their specific requests, Tony said: “The team were really accommodating, we made several alterations to the standard interior design of our house, including moving radiators and installing a solid wood floor.”

The family were also drawn to the location of Westmoor Grange, on the outskirts of the bustling village of Armthorpe, the development offers convenient links to the M18 perfect for their work commutes.

Kat commented: "There’s a lot of negative press around house developers these days, but Albemarle has really shown how a developer should operate.

“They’ve been flexible, professional, and the build quality is exceptional. We would recommend them to anyone.”

Westmoor Grange currently offers a range of three and four bedroom homes from £219,950. The housebuilder also has a range of assistance schemes that can benefit all types of purchasers from key workers, first time buyers to downsizers.

Three different show homes are available to view by appointment, visit www.albemarlehomes.co.uk for further information.