Period mid town house, conveniently located and offering great potential to the discerning buyer.

Period mid town house close to Doncaster town centre

31 Bennetthorpe is a beautiful period town house, offering spacious and versatile accommodation. For sale with Whitegates at a guide price of £220,000-£230,000. Tel. 01302 327291. Visit Whitegates Doncaster.

By Barbara Craythorn
Sunday, 11th July 2021, 10:00 am

Arranged over three floors and located on one of Doncaster’s most sought after roads, itself comprising of an array of architecturally interesting and eclectic mix of period houses, all within close proximity of Doncaster Racecourse Cricket Ground, Elmfield Park and Town Fields.

This elegant home is set within walled gardens and boasts two reception rooms, storage cellar, two kitchens, two bathrooms and four double bedrooms.

Viewing is highly recommended to fully appreciate the quality and potential of the generous accommodation on offer.

1. 31 Bennetthorpe, Doncaster

Front garden - wall enclosed with wrought iron access gate and railings, block paved with mature tree.

Lounge - Timber framed single glazed bay window to the front elevation, ceiling coving, wall light points, period fire surround with tiled inset and outset gas fire; power points.

Lounge - Timber framed single glazed bay window to the front elevation, ceiling coving, wall light points, period fire surround with tiled inset and outset gas fire; power points.

Dining Room - Currently in use as a ground floor bedroom - Timber framed single glazed window to the rear elevation, ceiling coving, a range of fitted wardrobes and draws to two walls, inset wash basin with vanity surround, feature fire surround with tiled inset; power point.

