Period mid town house close to Doncaster town centre
31 Bennetthorpe is a beautiful period town house, offering spacious and versatile accommodation. For sale with Whitegates at a guide price of £220,000-£230,000. Tel. 01302 327291. Visit Whitegates Doncaster.
Sunday, 11th July 2021, 10:00 am
Arranged over three floors and located on one of Doncaster’s most sought after roads, itself comprising of an array of architecturally interesting and eclectic mix of period houses, all within close proximity of Doncaster Racecourse Cricket Ground, Elmfield Park and Town Fields.
This elegant home is set within walled gardens and boasts two reception rooms, storage cellar, two kitchens, two bathrooms and four double bedrooms.
Viewing is highly recommended to fully appreciate the quality and potential of the generous accommodation on offer.
