New Taylor Wimpey homes coming to Eggborough

Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire is launching a new development in Eggborough with buyers already registering their interest.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Millstone Walk has been designed to suit all buyers, with larger five-bedroom properties included in the mix.

Once complete, the new development will deliver two, three, four and five-bedroom homes. The 110 properties will be built with modern living in mind, offering the latest technology in insulation, low energy consumption and low maintenance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All homes at Millstone Walk will include solar panels, triple glazing, smart heating controls, EV charging points, wastewater heat recovery and thermal door and window lintels, designed to reduce heat loss.

Millstone Walk

Taylor Wimpey has worked closely with local residents, North Yorkshire Council and other key stakeholders to develop plans for the new development, which is being built on the site of the former Bowman's Flour Mill in the heart of Eggborough. Located off Selby Road, Millstone Walk is situated less than half a mile from Whitley Bridge Railway Station, and is two minutes away by car from Junction 34 of the M62.

Lucinda Dickens, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire, said: “We hope a vibrant new community can enjoy village life and all that that offers, while still being close to Yorkshire towns and cities, such as Pontefract and Selby, as the village has great connectivity.

“Our team has worked hard to create a development that will integrate into a busy village community. Interest is growing rapidly for this site, therefore, we would urge people to register if they want the latest details.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Millstone Walk will initially launch remotely with a permanent sales centre on site to follow in the new year. Buyers wishing to know more about Millstone Walk, can visit https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/eggborough/millstone-walk