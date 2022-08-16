New housing development gets underway in Doncaster creating 140 full time jobs

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Meadows, off Hatfield Lane in the popular suburb of Armthorpe, will comprise two, three, four and five-bedroom homes with construction work underway following the securing of planning permission.

Homes are now available for sale, with the first residents expected to move in from November.

The marketing suite at The Meadows is now open, allowing people to find out more about the development and make a reservation.

An artists' impression of the new development

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Around 140 full-time jobs are currently being supported on site and indirectly during the development’s construction, and it has been estimated that the construction investment over the build phase will be £41.3m.

In addition, it will contribute £44.5million GVA from jobs supported by activities at the site over the build programme.

Close to local amenities and aimed at a range of buyers including younger people and families, homes will be built in a variety of design styles in keeping with the area and will boast the latest in modern living standards, including bi-fold doors, luxury bathrooms and Bosch kitchen appliances as standard.

Steve Errington, Managing Director of Stonebridge Homes, said: “Following the success of our schemes in other parts of Yorkshire, we are delighted to unveil The Meadows. High specification, new-build homes of this quality are hard to come by, and we anticipate they will be very popular with the market.

“Offering a range of our desirable homes, which each include the latest in modern living and security features, The Meadows is ideally situated for access to public transport and road networks, with Kirk Sandall and Doncaster train stations, the M18 and M62 and Robin Hood Airport within easy reach.

“The Meadows also caters for cyclists, climbers, walkers and runners with Hatfield Moor and Potteric Carr nature reserve close by, as well as being close to a range of popular attractions, making it the perfect location for couples and families.

“As a responsible housebuilder, we are proud that we are helping people get on the housing ladder, and in turn live happily in their communities. The Meadows will also support local employment, including opportunities for builders and contractors.”

Prices at The Meadows start from £249,995. For further information visit The Meadows | Stonebridge (stonebridgehomes.co.uk)