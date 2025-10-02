New four bedroom showhome at £137m 600-home development in Doncaster opens.

Housebuilder Avant Homes has opened a new four-bedroom family showhome at its £137m, 600-home Eden Fields development in Edenthorpe, Doncaster.

Located on Mere Lane, the development comprises a mix of one-, two- three-, four- and five-bedroom practically designed, energy-efficient properties.

Prices for the released homes start at £179,995 for a ‘one-bedroom plus’ semi-detached Askham house type, so called as it has an additional upstairs room offering flexibility as a live/work area.

The largest of the properties that have been made available is a ‘four-bedroom plus’ detached Thoresby priced at £369,995 which, like the Askham, also features an additional room upstairs.

Interested buyers can now visit the popular four-bedroom Netherton showhome to experience one of Avant Homes’ practically designed, energy efficient new homes first hand.

On the ground floor, the Netherton’s spacious hallway leads to a modern U-shaped kitchen with integrated appliances, a living and dining space and French doors that open to the rear garden.

Downstairs is completed by a living room at the front of the property, a WC and generous storage cupboard.

The first floor features a double bedroom with ensuite shower room, along with a further double bedroom and a single bedroom which are served by a family bathroom.

The Netherton’s main bedroom is located on the second floor and benefits from a large ensuite shower room.

Eden Fields is being delivered by Avant Homes West Yorkshire. The operating company’s sales and marketing director, Hannah Orgille, said: “Our Netherton showhome offers an ideal opportunity for prospective buyers to come and see what’s on offer at Eden Fields.

“Edenthorpe is a fantastic place to call home, with excellent transport links to Doncaster and the beautiful South Yorkshire countryside on your doorstep.

‘We have a wide variety of house types available at Eden Fields. Any prospective buyers should visit the development, explore the Netherton and speak with one of our sales team about making their next move a reality.”

For more information on the development, search ‘Avant Homes Eden Fields.’