New affordable homes project takes shape in Doncaster

Places for People, the UK’s leading social enterprise, has welcomed Homes England and local councillors to its new development in Doncaster, to mark a major milestone in the delivery of affordable housing in Yorkshire.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visit to Bentley coincided with the official launch of the sales centre and the first handovers of new homes at Wood Mill Rise - PfP’s first direct delivery scheme in Yorkshire.

The development delivers 59 high-quality, energy-efficient homes, including 23 for social rent and 36 for shared ownership, helping to meet the growing demand for affordable housing in the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Delivered with full support of Homes England grant funding, Wood Mill Rise has already had strong interest in the area, with 24 shared ownership reservations secured to date.

The new affordable homes development is taking shape in Bentley.

Nilam Buchanan, Regional Managing Director for Central and North at Places for People said: “We believe everyone deserves a safe, high-quality home they can afford, and Wood Mill Rise is a fantastic example of how we’re utilising the funding available from Homes England to help tackle the housing crisis and support the Government’s ambition to deliver more affordable homes across the country.

“As members of the South Yorkshire Housing Partnership, we are committed to providing the right mix of much-needed housing types and tenures for the region's diverse population, creating thriving communities where people can put down roots and build their futures.

“I am proud to be part of PfP, which is one of the UK’s largest affordable housing providers, working hard to ensure we play our part in addressing the housing shortage and continue to make a real difference to places like Doncaster.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bentley is a well-established residential area with strong transport links and access to a wide range of amenities, making it an attractive location for homebuyers from diverse backgrounds. Just two miles north of Doncaster city centre, it is well served by an excellent choice of primary and secondary schools, local shopping, cafes, and bars.

The success of PfP’s nearby Dominion site demonstrates sustained demand for affordable housing locally, and Wood Mill Rise builds on this momentum by offering a mix of house types through shared ownership and social rent.

Shared ownership provides a vital route to homeownership for individuals and families who might otherwise be priced out of the newbuild market, helping to meet the growing need for accessible, high-quality homes in Doncaster and its surrounding communities.

During the visit, guests toured the site and met with members of the project team to learn more about the vision behind Wood Mill Rise and the impact it will have on the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The homes – a mix of two- and three-bedroom houses – have been thoughtfully designed to suit a range of lifestyles, featuring spacious living areas, generous storage, and private rear gardens.

Natalie O’Brien, Senior Growth Manager at Homes England, said: “As the government’s housing and regeneration agency, increasing the supply of quality affordable homes remains one of our key objectives and we are committed to supporting stakeholders of all sizes to achieve their ambitions.

“It’s great to see how far the Wood Mill Rise development has progressed and the positive impact we are making with Places for People. This is a prime example of how we work collaboratively with partners, to achieve our mission to build much needed new communities that people can be proud to call home.”

Wood Mill Rise is now open to prospective buyers, with the Sales Centre offering information and viewings by appointment.

This latest news builds on PfP’s announcement in March 2025 when they confirmed that they had entered into merger talks with South Yorkshire Housing Association.