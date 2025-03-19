Nearly 70 new homes unveiled at Doncaster housing development

Yorkshire housebuilder, Newett Homes, has announced its latest development – a collection of nearly 70 new homes in Doncaster.

Hazel Grove in Carcroft boasts 63 open-market homes and will feature a mix of one, two, three and four bedroom properties, starting from £169,999.

Hazel Grove’s show home will be available to view for prospective buyers from March 22, but for now, those wanting a sneak peak of the development can make an enquiry to visit the site via the website.

A spokesperson said: “Likely to be popular with first time buyers and commuters, the development is in close proximity to major cities in Yorkshire, with Doncaster just 20 minutes away, whilst Leeds is approx. 45 minutes and York approx. 50 minutes.

The new Hazel Grove development in Carcroft.

“Despite it’s close links to major cities, Hazel Grove offers a friendly community feel and is also located close to the picturesque Brodsworth Hall and Gardens and the famous Yorkshire Wildlife Park, meaning buyers will live the best of both worlds.

“As a carefully curated development, Hazel Grove creates an opportunity for buyers seeking a blend of high-quality finishes, future fit amenities and a great sense of community.

"Each home has been beautifully designed with families, and individuals in mind. Careful consideration has gone into every detail to maximise both dimensions and light.”

To ensure an EPC rating of A or above, each home comes with solar panels, and electric vehicle charging points, ensuring lower household running costs and a reduced carbon footprint.

Buyers can take advantage of a range of incentives, including part exchange, deposit boost, or stamp duty paid options, making homeownership more accessible and the process of buying stress-free.

This latest development is part of Newett Homes contribution to support the government’s mission to create sustainable, high-quality communities while addressing the region’s housing demand.

Not only meeting the target but also guaranteeing energy efficiency, ensuring comfort and convenience for all buyers.

Will Newett of Newett Homes, said; “Being able to put our customers first is at the heart of everything we do, we’re looking forward to being able to create a community at Carcroft, as well as offering a good price point and generous incentives to support customers in finding their dream home.”

Contact the sales team [email protected] 01937 375 263 to find out more about Hazel Grove.