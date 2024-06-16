Mowing magic - Tips for a beautiful lawn this summer.

Summer sun, barbeques with friends, and... a lush, green lawn that makes the neighbours envious? It doesn’t have to be a dream.

Whether you're a seasoned gardener or a lawn care rookie, get ready to transform your garden into a summertime oasis.

Cheryl Harper, Managing Director of Greensleeves Lawn Care, which has a branch in Doncaster, is here to help. With warmer days ahead, follow these expert tips and tricks and you'll be enjoying the perfect green space in no time.

Mowing made easy

The recent weather conditions are perfect for stimulating lawn growth - a mix of wet and warm conditions. It’s easy for our lawns to get wild and out of control, but resist the urge to give your lawn a heavy mow as you risk stressing the grass and potentially harming its health. Taking off too much at once weakens the grass blades, making them more susceptible to disease and drought, which are common threats during the summer. Instead, opt for frequent mowing with a higher blade setting. Longer grass shades itself from the sun and reduces evaporation, helping retain valuable moisture needed in summer.

Even though you want your grass to be a little longer in summer, that doesn’t mean mowing less. In fact, the opposite is true for maintaining a lush lawn. Regular mowing is essential for keeping your lawn looking neat and tidy. Set your lawn mower blades to a height of 10-25mm and try to mow your lawn once a week. Keep your lawn mower blades sharp and avoid mowing when the grass is wet to ensure a clean cut that promotes healthy growth.

Stay hydrated this summer

Summer sunshine might be a welcome sight, but it can also mean less moisture for your lawn. To keep your grass healthy during this time, hydration is key. The best time to water your lawn is in the early morning or evening when the conditions are cooler. This helps reduce evaporation, ensuring the water reaches the roots where it's needed most. Remember, keeping your grass a bit longer also helps retain moisture. A shorter cut exposes more soil to the sun, leading to quicker drying and potentially creating dry or even dead patches. If you have the option, consider collecting rainwater for watering. Not only is it a sustainable choice, but rainwater often contains beneficial nutrients that can give your lawn an extra boost compared to tap water.

Aerate your way to a happy lawn

Aeration can be a great addition to your summer lawn care routine. Aeration works by creating channels in the soil, allowing air, water, and nutrients to reach the grass roots more easily. This not only helps your lawn thrive, but it also helps it use water more efficiently during hot weather. There are two main aeration techniques: hollow tine and spiking. Hollow tine aeration uses a machine to drive hollow spikes into the lawn, which remove small plugs of soil and thatch. The principle of spiking is the same, although it is a less intensive method of aeration.

Weed out the competition

Summer's sunshine isn't just enjoyed by us – weeds love it too. These unwelcome guests can quickly steal valuable nutrients and moisture from your lawn, putting your grass at a disadvantage in the fight for a healthy summer. The key is to be vigilant. Removing weeds when you see them, even the small ones, helps stop them from taking over your lawn. While weeds might seem like a never-ending battle, a combination of professional treatment and consistent lawn care goes a long way in keeping them at bay for longer. Don't underestimate the destructive power of some weeds, especially those that take root in your walkways or patios. They can cause irreversible damage if left untreated. Consider a weed killer or a professional lawn care service such as Greensleeves if weeds become a problem.

If you don’t have the time or experience to look after your lawn this summer, you can always rely on the services of a professional lawn care company.

Local experts know how to diagnose any problems your lawn might have, create a customised treatment plan and ensure your lawn thrives throughout the hot summer months.