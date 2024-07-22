Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

South Yorkshire-based Forge New Homes has completed the purchase of a seven-acre greenfield site in Beckingham – the attractive commuter village on the Lincolnshire/Nottinghamshire border.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having worked on the seven-acre site prior to its acquisition from Wildgoose Homes Limited, Forge New Homes has already secured planning permission, paving the way for the creation of 57 single-storey homes.

Of these, 35 per cent will be affordable, offering a mix of shared ownership and rental options for local people. The remaining homes will be available for open market sale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The properties will feature a variety of layouts, including dormer, detached, and semi-detached, catering to a wide range of customers, with seamless, free-flowing layouts and integrated indoor-outdoor living. The location is ideal, with Beckingham Primary School, a post office, and village shop all close by, as well as convenient commuter links to South Yorkshire.

More new homes as Forge acquires seven acre site near Doncaster.

Forge New Homes will also contribute to enhancing the local community, with Section 106 and Community Infrastructure Levy agreements in place.

Andy Beattie, Managing Director for Forge New Homes, explained: "We have been working behind the scenes on this site for some time and are delighted to now complete this deal, paving the way for these new homes to become a reality.

"We’ve immersed ourselves in Beckingham, actively engaging with the community to ensure our masterplan delivers the high-quality new homes that buyers are looking for, including provisions for shared ownership and affordable rent homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We look forward to getting started, making this vision a reality, and adding to our growing portfolio, addressing the region’s needs for well-designed new homes for all.”

Nick Atkin, Chief Executive of Yorkshire Housing and Chair of Forge New Homes, added: “At the time of a housing crisis we’re delighted to see these much needed new homes at Beckingham become a reality and enables us to continue to expand our offering across the region.”

The news comes as Forge completes its Hedgerows neighbourhood at Pilsley, with other developments now underway at sites in Bolsover and Waverley. For more information on Forge New Homes, and to sign up for updates on the three sites, visit www.forgenewhomes.co.uk