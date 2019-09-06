Luxury homes at Doncaster's popular lakeside development
Property seekers looking for their dream home in Doncaster are being encouraged to view the beautiful homes available at Lovell Homes’ Willow Grange development.
Now open seven days a week due to high demand, Willow Grange is an exclusive selection of 142 two, three and four-bedroom homes located off Lakeside Boulevard.
This stylish development is surrounded by the popular Lakeside village, home to designer outlet stores and the Dome Sport and Leisure complex. Homeowners can enjoy the wonderful sights of the lake and its surroundings, as well as paddleboard on the water and run, walk or cycle the various nature trails outlining the lake.
One of the beautiful homes available at this desirable development is the four-bedroom Redmire style home at plot five, offering stunning direct views of the lakeside.
Priced at £391,995, plot five boasts a large family/dining/kitchen area with bi-fold doors leading to the rear garden, creating the perfect area for entertaining guests, both inside and out.
A utility area is also enclosed within the kitchen, as well as a handy storage cupboard and downstairs cloakroom located off the hallway and an integral garage.
A spacious lounge is to the front of the home, with a bay window adding that extra luxury touch. Upstairs, the Redmire hosts four double bedrooms and a family bathroom, with bedrooms one and two with en-suites.
As well as high specification, this home comes with free fitted flooring included throughout.
For further information on the homes coming soon or to register your interest, you can visit the development open 10am until 5pm Thursday to Monday, call 01302 517960 or visit www.lovell.co.uk/developments/willow-grange-lakeside