LOOK INSIDE: Luxury four-bedroom show home available to buy for £369,995 in Doncaster

The Bayswater show home is one of six properties remaining for sale at Jones Homes’ popular Simpson Park development, an exclusive selection of three and four-bedroom houses.

Priced at £369,995, the detached property – which features a light and airy sun room – comes complete with fixtures, fittings and furniture.

Jayne Swift, Sales and Marketing Director for Jones Homes Yorkshire, said: “This is a great opportunity for a buyer to secure a professionally designed and furnished home, allowing them to relax straight away in their new dream property.

“Boasting a flowing interior layout and stunning sun room, the Bayswater show home has received lots of praise from visitors and has largely contributed to the high demand we have witnessed here at Simpson Park.

Undefined: readMore

“With flexible living space, a high specification and contemporary design features, this house type is designed to accommodate a growing family who are searching for a more spacious home.”

The ground floor of the Bayswater show home features an open-plan kitchen with a utility room, as well as a separate dining room and a large living room, both featuring a bay window. A luxury sun room, an entrance hall and a cloakroom complete the ground floor.Upstairs, the large master bedroom comes with its own en suite while the other three double bedrooms are served by a modern family bathroom. In addition to the detached double garage, there is also ample driveway space for off-road parking.

Undefined: readMore

Jayne said: “The Bayswater show home represents one of the final opportunities for buyers to purchase a Jones Homes property in this unmatched Harworth location. Residents here enjoy open countryside on their doorstep when they fancy a leisurely walk, and benefit from having a host of amenities nearby.

“With a growing number of shops and a range of natural beauty spots, the former mining town of Harworth offers the best of both worlds.”

Construction is now drawing to a close at Simpson Park, where Jones Homes is providing a selection of 71 properties as part of the redevelopment of the former Harworth Colliery site.

There are currently six homes for sale at Simpson Park, with prices starting from £249,995 for the Baycliffe show home, also available with all fixtures and fittings included. To find out more, call 01302 746760 or visit jones-homes.co.uk.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.

1. Luxury The master bedroom Photo: SUB Buy photo

2. Stylish One of the four bedrooms Photo: SUB Buy photo

3. Pull up a chair The dining room inside the Bayswater show home Photo: SUB Buy photo

4. And relax... The sun room Photo: . Buy photo