Local housebuilder launches incentive to help Doncaster’s education professionals

Torne Farm, New Rossington, one of Barratt's Doncaster developments

Barratt Developments Yorkshire East, which has developments across Doncaster, including Park Edge in Wheatley, Torne Farm in New Rossington, Kings Lodge in Hatfield, and Lancaster Gardens in Harworth, is offering a discount of up to three per cent off the price of a new home for anyone who works at a nursery, school, college or university.

The Education Workers Scheme, which is being piloted in Yorkshire, works by granting buyers a £750 discount for every £25,000 they spend on their new home up to £15,000. The discount is designed to ultimately help first time buyers get onto the property ladder as well as those who already own a property to secure a brand new home for a reduced price.

The introduction of the scheme gives something back to the professionals across the region working in the education sector who have faced a challenging 18 months, during which they have had to adapt quickly to school and class closures and the challenges associated with remote teaching.

To mark the launch of the pilot scheme, the housebuilder is also offering £200 school fund contributions for every sale of employees of that school purchasing a home with Barratt Developments in Doncaster.

Paul Hogan, Sales Director at Barratt Developments Yorkshire East, said: “The teachers, tutors, lecturers and support staff who work in Doncaster have done a tremendous job in challenging circumstances over the last 18 months, so we wanted to thank them in the form of some extra support for those who might be looking to buy a new home. We have a range of properties available for first time buyers and growing families alike, and our sales advisors are on hand to arrange appointments and viewings around busy schedules for anyone eager to find out more.”

For more information about the new homes available from Barratt Developments across Yorkshire, please visit: Barratt Developments