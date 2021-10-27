Local family unlock the door to to their future at Doncaster housing development

Steve and Sam Mills were the first family to receive the keys to the new homes at Westmoor Grange, a development by local builder Albemarle Homes, located on the outskirts of Armthorpe.

Steve and Sam Mills with daughters Scarlett, nine and Harriett, six were the first family to receive the keys to their new home at Westmoor Grange, a development by local builder Albemarle Homes, located on the outskirts of Armthorpe.

“We are delighted with our new home and are looking forward to settling in, making it our own and welcoming friends and family,” said Sam, a Business Services Team Leader for a Doncaster based Motor Finance company. “As first residents, it will be great to meet our neighbours as they arrive and to see how the development will change and grow over the next few years.”

The Mills family had lived in their previous home in Doncaster for 17 years, but after spending so much time at home during lockdown, decided that a larger property would suit their needs perfectly. After viewing several properties in the town, they decided on a Bloomsbury style of home at Westmoor Grange for the space, quality of build and the ideal location for commuting, as Steve’s work as a High Voltage Service Specialist takes him across the region.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The standard and service offered by Albemarle Homes far exceeded our expectations of what was on offer and the quality of homes offered by other new homes developers,” said Sam. “The plot size was excellent; we were able to reserve our chosen house style with a south facing garden, and things like floor coverings and turf were all included which made things much easier for us.”

Sam concluded; “We’ve really enjoyed buying our new home and the team at Albemarle have been helpful and supportive throughout. It’s great to see a company that takes pride in what they do and go that little bit further for their customers; we’ve already recommended them to friends and wouldn’t hesitate to do so in the future too.”

Westmoor Grange is a community of two, three and four bedroom new homes located close to the M18 and the village of Armthorpe.