Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Harron Homes is offering visitors the exciting opportunity to explore the last home available at its Wyndthorpe Chase development in Dunsville, on Saturday 26th April.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Dunstanburgh is a fabulous five-bedroom home that is both grand and meticulously designed.

This spacious, detached property, which is on the market at £527,000, features a light and airy living room complete with a characterful bay window, and a dining room that opens to the private rear garden through French doors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The stylish kitchen, which doubles as a family room and also provides garden access, leads to a handy utility room, and a cloakroom.

Last change to buy at popular Doncaster development on the market at £527,000.

Upstairs, the landing leads to five good-sized bedrooms, including the magnificent en-suite main bedroom, a dedicated study, and a contemporary family bathroom.

The lucky purchaser will benefit from Harron paying the stamp duty of up to £13,850 on the property, which is available on Harron’s Part Exchange scheme.

An independent financial advisor and Part Exchange expert will be on hand to offer advice on the home buying journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wyndthorpe Chase is the perfect mix of countryside living and city convenience. Situated close to the city of Doncaster, it’s the ideal place to settle for commuters.

The development is surrounded by open countryside, and beautiful woodland perfect for walking and exploring.

Teeming with an array of species, Yorkshire Wildlife Park is only a short drive away, and there is easy access to neighbouring towns and cities including Sheffield, Rotherham, Barnsley, Leeds and York.

Natalie Griffiths, Sales and Marketing Director at Harron Homes North Midlands, said: “We are delighted that Wyndthorpe Chase has proven so popular, and can’t wait to see who takes this final opportunity to join such a wonderful community in a stunning location.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wyndthorpe Chase’s Dunstanburgh event is 11am – 4pm on Saturday 26th April 2025. Visitors can find the development on Westminster Drive, Dunsville, Doncaster, DN7 4QB.

To find out more about the Dunstanburgh at Wyndthorpe Chase, visit https://www.harronhomes.com/find-a-home/south-yorkshire/wyndthorpe-chase/wyndthorpe-chase-plot-78/.