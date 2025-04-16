Last change to buy at popular Doncaster development on the market at £527,000
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Dunstanburgh is a fabulous five-bedroom home that is both grand and meticulously designed.
This spacious, detached property, which is on the market at £527,000, features a light and airy living room complete with a characterful bay window, and a dining room that opens to the private rear garden through French doors.
The stylish kitchen, which doubles as a family room and also provides garden access, leads to a handy utility room, and a cloakroom.
Upstairs, the landing leads to five good-sized bedrooms, including the magnificent en-suite main bedroom, a dedicated study, and a contemporary family bathroom.
The lucky purchaser will benefit from Harron paying the stamp duty of up to £13,850 on the property, which is available on Harron’s Part Exchange scheme.
An independent financial advisor and Part Exchange expert will be on hand to offer advice on the home buying journey.
Wyndthorpe Chase is the perfect mix of countryside living and city convenience. Situated close to the city of Doncaster, it’s the ideal place to settle for commuters.
The development is surrounded by open countryside, and beautiful woodland perfect for walking and exploring.
Teeming with an array of species, Yorkshire Wildlife Park is only a short drive away, and there is easy access to neighbouring towns and cities including Sheffield, Rotherham, Barnsley, Leeds and York.
Natalie Griffiths, Sales and Marketing Director at Harron Homes North Midlands, said: “We are delighted that Wyndthorpe Chase has proven so popular, and can’t wait to see who takes this final opportunity to join such a wonderful community in a stunning location.”
Wyndthorpe Chase’s Dunstanburgh event is 11am – 4pm on Saturday 26th April 2025. Visitors can find the development on Westminster Drive, Dunsville, Doncaster, DN7 4QB.
To find out more about the Dunstanburgh at Wyndthorpe Chase, visit https://www.harronhomes.com/find-a-home/south-yorkshire/wyndthorpe-chase/wyndthorpe-chase-plot-78/.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.